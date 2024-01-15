Travis Scott, Luke Combs and Burna Boy join ceremony lineup

The trio will perform alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish during the 66th edition of the prestigious US festival to be held on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles.

The 2024 Grammy Awards lineup is expanding. After announcing the presence of Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish for its 66th edition, the prestigious American music awards ceremony will also welcome artists Travis Scott, Luke Combs and Burna Boy to the stage on February 4.

Awarded the Grammy for Best International Music Album in 2021, Nigerian singer Burna Boy is in the running in four categories this year. Luke Combs is nominated for “Best Country Solo Performance” for his hit fast car While Travis Scott is in the running for “Best Rap Album” utopia,

SZA leads nominations

This year, singer SZA reached the top in the nominations, selected in nine categories. She is ahead of artist Phoebe Bridgers (7 categories) and her rock supergroup Boygenius (6), Billie Eilish (6), Olivia Rodrigo (6) and even others. Taylor Swift (6). In France, it will be possible to follow the ceremony on NRJ Hits on February 5 at 8 pm.

In 2023, the ceremony crowned Beyoncé, who became the most awarded artist with a total of 32 awards throughout her career, but the top prize for Album of the Year was missed in favor of British popstar Harry Styles.