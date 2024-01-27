Loan Depot Park set to host 2024 Caribbean Series

The 2023-24 champions of Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Curaçao, Mexico, Venezuela, Panama and the Dominican Republic will meet in the Caribbean Series, which will take place at LonDepot Park in Miami from February 1 to 9 and whose regular schedule will include seven days of three games each. day with.
Marlins President of Business Operations Caroline O’Connor sees this international tournament as the latest opportunity to gain more global exposure for the stadium. There will be food and beverage activities specific to the participating countries. Live entertainment will set the mood for West Plaza. The goal is to celebrate each country and everything that makes it special.
“We want to demonstrate that we are a world-class venue, a venue ready to host major events,” O’Connor said. “Last year was a great thing with the World Baseball Classic. We don’t want Miami fans to have to wait until 2026 to feel that energy again, so we’re excited to host the Caribbean Series this year. “We expect it to be a great event with the same kind of atmosphere and energy, and we are very optimistic about the way it is progressing.”
Attendees will also be able to view Roberto Clemente’s large-scale photography exhibit “3,000,” which will be located in the West Plaza. It is an interactive experience of the most historic moments of Clemente’s Major League career.
The exhibit, which is designed to show the number 3,000 when viewed from a distance, includes images before, during, and after the day Clemente recorded his number 3,000 hit on September 30, 1972, when he achieved it. Became the first Latin American to do so. Feat.
The “3,000” exhibition was curated by Denis Rivera Pichardo, photography director of the newspaper El Nuevo Día, which belongs to GFR Media and is the largest publishing house in Puerto Rico. Before making its first stop in the continental US in Pittsburgh, it was originally presented at the San Juan National Historic Site in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Clemente played during his 18-year career.
