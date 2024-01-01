The first Mac Center store opens in Puerto Rico.

Admin 30 mins ago

Trying to lure Apple lovers to Puerto Rico, with quality service and a wide variety of products First Mac Center store in Puerto Rico Its inauguration was officially announced this Thursday at The Mall of San Juan Shopping Center.

Jennifer Romero Roca, MAC Center’s marketing manager, said the establishment opened its doors after a $2.5 million investment by a partner, Colombia-based Devisa Group. premium price of the American technology giant.

“People are very optimistic, as this store is Apple’s first ‘premium partner’ on the island. There are other stores that resell, that are well-known, but we are Apple’s first premium partner.”said the executive in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

Interior of the MAC Center at the Mall of San Juan.
Interior of the MAC Center at the Mall of San Juan. (supply)

“Customers are giving the most importance to the issue of service apart from the experience of finding the entire Apple ecosystem in one place,” he said.

