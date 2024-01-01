The first Mac Center store opens in Puerto Rico.

Trying to lure Apple lovers to Puerto Rico, with quality service and a wide variety of products First Mac Center store in Puerto Rico Its inauguration was officially announced this Thursday at The Mall of San Juan Shopping Center.

Jennifer Romero Roca, MAC Center’s marketing manager, said the establishment opened its doors after a $2.5 million investment by a partner, Colombia-based Devisa Group. premium price of the American technology giant.

“People are very optimistic, as this store is Apple’s first ‘premium partner’ on the island. There are other stores that resell, that are well-known, but we are Apple’s first premium partner.”said the executive in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

Interior of the MAC Center at the Mall of San Juan. (supply)

“Customers are giving the most importance to the issue of service apart from the experience of finding the entire Apple ecosystem in one place,” he said.

advertising

The over 2,000-square-foot store, located on the second level of the shopping center, features every Apple product on the market including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, computers, headphones, and more. Additionally, there are also products from other brands like JBL and Bose.

The 14 employees who form part of the Mac Center team are certified technicians who have the knowledge needed to resolve any issues with products or warranty claims.

He stressed, “We have technical service and it is well received, because on the island we do not have many options for repairing Apple products, we have certified technicians, which is the most important thing.”

This time, Devisa Group operates approximately 60 Mac Center stores in Latin America, particularly in markets such as Colombia, Panama, Peru and the Dominican Republic, as well as five other online stores in the same region.

The arrival of the Mac Center in Puerto Rico, detailed Romero Roca, is the result of the expansion plan that Apple has requested of them as part of its alliance.

The executive explained that so far, Apple only directly manages the United States markets and has resellers and premium partners in Latin America.

“We look for reference and iconic points where we know continuing to expand the brand will be successful”he pointed out.

For Devisa Group, Puerto Rico is one of the markets where they will experience the greatest growth. Its expansion plans are ambitious, as it is looking to open five stores on the island by 2025.

The next stores to open this year will be located in the Plaza Carolina Shopping Center in Carolina and the Puerto Rico Premium Outlets in Barceloneta, Romero Roca said.

advertising

“The idea is to cover the entire island, including Ponce and Mayaguez,” he said. “For this, market studies have been conducted, because we not only have Apple products, but we also handle third-party brands.”

In fact, as part of its inauguration, the company is offering discounts on third-party audio products and accessories.

“The most important thing is that customers come to live the experience. In any other store with Apple products on the island you will not get the service that we have and the possibility to see, touch and handle the product.He mentioned.

The inauguration of the store was attended by Puerto Rican businessmen and personalities from the world of entertainment and social networks, as well as associates of the store and exclusive customers of The Mall of San Juan.