Four fuels fell and six maintained their prices from 6 to 12 AlMomento.net

SANTO DOMINGO.- Regular and premium gasoline, as well as two types of diesel, natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, will maintain their prices for the next week, while other fuels will decrease, the Deputy Minister of Internal Trade reported on Friday. . Ramon Perez Fermin.

He said that this effort represents a sacrifice of more than 100 million pesos on the part of the government, but it is necessary to guarantee the stability of the prices of these products and reduce the economic burden of citizens.

“During this seven-day period we will subsidize regular diesel for a value of not more than 14 pesos, Optimum diesel for more than 6 pesos per gallon and in the case of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for about 3 pesos per gallon. ” Fermin said.

These are the fuel prices:

Premium gasoline: maintains its price at 290.10 pesos per gallon.

Regular gasoline: $272.50 per gallon, maintains its price.

Regular diesel: $221.60 per gallon, its price remains the same.

Optimum Diesel: $239.10 per gallon, maintains its price.

Avatar: 189.61 pesos per gallon, down 5.28 pesos.

Kerosene: 219.50 pesos per gallon, down 5.90 pesos.

Fuel oil #6: 158.18 pesos per gallon, down 1.69 pesos.

Fuel oil 1%S: 171.97 pesos per gallon, down 1.75 pesos.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG): Maintains its price at 132.60 pesos per gallon.

Natural gas: 43.97 pesos per m3, its price remains unchanged.

