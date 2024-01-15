France 2: Yellow Coins Gala broadcast with Lisa and Stray Kids

The Yellow Pieces Gala, which will be held at the Accor Arena in Paris, promises us an extraordinary evening on January 26 with Lisa of Blackpink, Stray Kids and others.

For the Yellow Peace Gala, leading international and French artists are mobilizing to raise funds and improve the living environment of children and adolescents.Part of Operation Yellow Pieces, a philanthropic initiative launched in 1989 by the Fondation des Hôpitaux and directed by Madame Brigitte Macron. Didier Deschamps, who has faithfully supported and sponsored the operation since 2016, is committed to supporting Yellow Pieces again this year.

Since 1989, no less than 9,700 projects have been funded across the country through this initiative. In 2023, 209 new projects could be supported across the region, helping to improve the living conditions of hospitalized patients.

In addition to BLACKPINK singer and dancer Lisa and the iconic K-pop group Stray Kids, the Gala des Cadoux Joannes evening in Paris will bring together other famous artists such as Gautier Capuçon, Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Gimmes or Maroon 5. This extraordinary poster promises an unforgettable musical experience for the audience.

France 2: Broadcast of the Yellow Pieces Gala with Lisa and Stray Kids - selection of dates and times

The charity event will be televised on France 2, as is tradition, in 2024 which also marks the 35th anniversary of the Yellow Pieces. This year the gala will be broadcast on Saturday, January 27 at 8:40 pm CET!

It is worth mentioning that last year, the entire BLACKPINK girl group had already given a memorable pop music and dance performance at this charity event.

