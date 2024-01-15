“France Inter is a progressive radio station and it embraces it”

France Inter director Adele Van Reeth in her office.

François Bouchon/Le Figaro



Interview – The director of the most listened-to radio station in France details his strategy and responds to accusations of “leftism”.

In 2022, it integrated a radio station into its audience pool. And at the risk of unsettling his listeners, decided to change the grid. France Inter director Adele Van Reeth is on the verge of winning her bet. This radio station was the most listened to in France. After some adjustments this season, its morning show presented by Nicolas Demorand, Léa Salamé and Sonia Devillers was watched by more than 4.7 million people every day, even gaining about 200,000 listeners a year. , It’s a great season, everything that has been implemented is working well. We will always continue to ensure that we preserve our pillars of information, accountability, culture, world of ideas, humour, debate and music. , The director assured.

Last year, the arrival of former Franceinfo morning worker Mark Fowler as information director raised some concerns. , The teams and information sections have accepted the transplant well…