Evo Morales raises tensions in Bolivia: he warns there will be “convictions” if they are not authorized for 2025 elections

Evo Morales is pushing to run in the 2025 presidential elections (Europa Press/Contacto/El Comercio)



Evo Morales gave this warning There would be “convulsions” in Bolivia if his presidential candidacy were disqualified. For the 2025 elections, he blamed the government of Luis Arce, with whom he is at loggerheads despite being from the same party.

“There will be panic if Ivo is disqualified. If you want that, well, it will be the responsibility of the government (…) This is my calculation, I am honest,” warned the former President of Bolivia (2006-2019) in an interview with the agency EFE.

The ruling Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) leader also weighed in “Such struggles are won only by collective action.”and said that he had heard that various sectors anticipated “difficulties” in the event of his presidential candidacy being cancelled.

Late last year, the Constitutional Court issued a ruling in which it noted that indefinite re-election “is not a human right” and is only applied once, consecutively or consecutively.

According to Morales it should be understood as “Indicating the possible disqualification of his candidacy.”

The three-time President of Bolivia insisted that he was “legally and constitutionally qualified” to be a candidate, as he himself consulted “national and international experts”.

Luis Arce remains in a deep dispute with former President Evo Morales for the leadership of MAS (EFE/Javier Mamani).



The ruling movement toward socialism turns 29 this Thursday And this is the first time that two separate ceremonies are taking place.

In the city of La Paz, headquarters of the Government and the Legislature, the ‘Arista’ block, which supports President Luis Arce, celebrates, while this Saturday it will be the turn of the ‘Avista’ wing, similar to Evo Morales. Yapacani city in Santa Cruz Department.

Last year, Morales and Arce came together for an anniversary party in the Tropics of Cochabamba, the former president’s political stronghold. In which there was tension between MAS militants.

At that event, Morales questioned the management of his former economy minister during his government. Arce urged MAS not to be afraid of “pluralism” of ideas.

Morales pointed out that Arce “made a big mistake” by saying that “we should not be afraid of pluralism of ideas” because, in his opinion, it reflects an “ideological difference” with the ‘archista’ sector, as MAS is.” By the “anti-imperialist” tradition.

The former President also questioned that the Arce administration has not fulfilled the two main mandates it received when it came to power in 2020, namely “Prosecute and jail the coup plotters and genocide perpetrators” for the 2019 crisis and “fix the country’s economy”.

Amid opposition complaints of electoral fraud in his favor for a fourth consecutive term, Morales resigned from the presidency in 2019 after considering that he was the victim of a “coup” following disappointing elections that year.

MAS turns 29 and there will be two celebrations: one wing that answers to President Arce, and the other one of the leaders related to Evo Morales (EFE/Jorge Abrego).



Jeanine Anez On November 12, 2019, he took interim command of the country as Second Vice President of the Senate, two days after the resignation of Evo Morales and all officials in line for the presidential succession.

The division over the MAS anniversary also includes the conflict over the legitimacy of the MAS Congress, which was held in the Cochabamba region last year, and in which Morales is the “sole candidate” for the 2025 presidential elections.

After the electoral authority determined that a new meeting should be held, pro-government sectors belonging to Arce called for another congress to be held in May.

Morales insists Congress has re-elected him as top MAS leader All requirements were complied with and the electoral body acted “illegally”, while “archistas” are invoked by those who are “not extremists” in that party.

The former president confirmed that MAS is “united at the grassroots” and that some leaders have decided to disassociate themselves in return for alleged “bribes” given to them by the government.

(with information from EFE)