France vs Chile – Mbappé

in the match between France and Chile Within the framework of the FIFA date this Tuesday, March 26, a detail emerged that surprised all football fans. French fans whistle towards Kylian Mbappe, his greatest personality. What was the reason for this?

The situation generated surprise, although perhaps there is an explanation that escapes the French color and which is justified within the local league and the rivalry that exists. the game was played The Stade Vélodrome, which belongs to PSG’s classic rival Marseille.

The feud and rivalry that exists between the two clubs is historic and comes to the fore whenever there is the slightest opportunity. And it was a scenario that could not escape logic and many fans present there decided to whistle at the world champion in 2018 and the runner-up in 2022.





This is how the whistles used to blow for Mbappé







Although ‘Kiki’ is a hero in his country as the leader of the team that were champions in Russia and reached the final in Qatar, Marseille fans made clear their dissatisfaction with him due to his roots at PSG.

Everything becomes more prominent if you think about it Marseille will host PSG next Sunday, March 31 For matchday 27 of Ligue 1. The game will begin at 2:45 pm Eastern Time in the United States.

The leader of the French league is PSG, whose team is led by Luis Enrique. While Marseille is in 7th place with 39 points, 20 less than its biggest rival.