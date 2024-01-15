Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego always support their children: rare video

Zoe Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, really have their kids back, and this video proves it.

On March 25, Saldana shared a really heartwarming video of her and Perego being their kids’ biggest cheerleaders while practicing soccer. He posted the video on his Instagram with the caption, “Just a normal day on the job 🫱🏾‍🫲🏼🤣🎥: @ro.gramm.”

In the video, we see happy parents cheering on their kids, waving at them, clapping for them and checking in on them by giving them water and reassurance. As if it couldn’t get any sweeter, we also see the happy couple smiling from ear to ear, looking very proud of their little athletes!

We already knew that they both are the sweetest parents, which proves that they are the best cheerleaders for their growing sons.

For those who don’t know, Saldana and Perego have three sons: twins Cy and Bowie, 9, and Zane, 7.

In an interview with SheKnows for the 2023 Holiday Issue, Saldana talked about the quality time she and Perego spend with their kids. “When it comes to rituals and conversations that we can have together, I’ll do that,” she said. “It gives us an opportunity to play these games with them… you know, interact, rather than just giving them this time and monitoring it. “We are playing games with them and it has become a family event for us.”

Before you go, take a look at these celebrity moms who love being a boy mom.

