Thirteen candidates register for Venezuelan presidential election

(CNN Spanish) — Thirteen people have registered to run in Venezuela’s presidential election on July 28, including President Nicolas Maduro, who is seeking a third term, National Electoral Council (CNE) President Elvis Amoroso said on Tuesday. Gave.

At a press conference, Amoroso gave an overview of the candidacy registration period between March 21 and 25. He said that at the end of the deadline, 13 registrations were submitted by 37 political organisations.

The list of candidates includes:

1. Luis Eduardo Martínez

2. Daniel Ceballos

3. Antonio Accari

4. Juan Carlos Alvarado

5. Jose Dionisio Brito Rodriguez

6. Benjamin Rousseau

7.Javier Bertucci

8. Claudio Firmin

9.Louis Ratti

10. Enrique Marquez

11. Nicolas Maduro Moros

12. Manuel Rosales

13. Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia

On Monday alone, Maduro and opponents Márquez and Rosales were searched. Gonzalez Urrutia registered on Tuesday after an extension granted by the electoral body.

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), which brings together the main opposition forces, could not register either María Corina Machado, who was the winner of the primaries held in October but was disqualified from being a candidate, or Corina Yoris, who was presented by Machado as his substitute.

Yoris told journalist Fernando del Rincón on Monday that he was not allowed to access the system to register, Machado confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday.

The National Electoral Council did not publicly mention these failures, nor explain the reasons why all other candidates registered within the stipulated period.

With information from Osmari Hernandez and Alfredo Meza