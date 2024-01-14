France welcomes “democratic exercise” in Taiwan elections

France congratulated voters and candidates in elections in Taiwan for their “democratic practice”, while also calling for “respect for the status quo” in a statement.

“We congratulate all voters and candidates, as well as elected officials, who took part in this democratic exercise,” the French Foreign Ministry said, without naming pro-independence President-elect Lai Ching-te.

“We reaffirm the vital nature of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, call on all parties to respect the status quo and look forward to the resumption of cross-Strait dialogue,” the statement said.

Lai, who won the presidential election on Saturday, is considered by China to promote “separatist activities” as well as a “serious threat” to relations between China and Taiwan.

