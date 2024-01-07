The first mission to the Moon in Mexico and Latin America, called ‘Colomena’, managed to cross the Moon’s orbit

A full moon is visible above the Mobile Launcher, behind the Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion spacecraft at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida (Corey Huston/NASA via AP) (associated Press)

Mexico City, January 13 (EFE)- first mission to the moon Mexico And Latin America, called ‘Hive’, managed to cross the orbit of the Moon And, with 75% of its objectives met, it is aiming toward its second mission in 2027, said project leader Gustavo Medina of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

The ‘Hive’ project aims to enable five microscopic robots, called ‘bees’, to analyze the possibility of establishing structures on the lunar surface. and studying lunar dust as a resource for the production of oxygen and metals, as well as how it affects telecommunications.

The ‘Columena’ project was launched from a platform at Cape Canaveral, Florida, United States On board the Peregrine, which is owned by the Astrobotic company and supported by the Mexican Space Agency (AEM).

Medina also shed light on Mexico is one of the few countries in the world to successfully enter deep cislunar space with its own technology.About 385,000 kilometers away from Earth.

“Very few countries in the world have come through and Mexico is now in that club. We can say that we have made enough achievements to reach directly to ‘Colomena II’ in 2027.Medina said in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Continue reading story

Due to propulsion failure and fuel leakage from the American Peregrine spacecraft, landing of the bees, which weighed less than 60 grams and were 12 centimeters in diameter, was not possible on this first mission, leading to the abandonment of the remaining 25% of their final objectives. ,

Gustavo Medina Tanco, head of mission

“According to our propellant estimates we are currently running out of fuel 15 days sooner than (planned); However, our engineers are still optimistic about extending Peregrine’s lifetime,” Astrobotic reported in its most recent update.

still, ‘Hive’ of Mexican micro robots maintains full communication with UNAM’s Institute of Nuclear Sciences in Mexicoand the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the United States.

“It was possible to acquire the necessary technical-scientific knowledge, the training of highly specialized human resources and the creation of links with national and international companies and institutions,” UNAM ICN reported. Announcing that the transmission of information has already begun.

A teleconference via official NASA channels is planned for next Thursday, January 18, to give the most important updates on this first mission.While two more ‘Hive’ missions are already scheduled for 2027 and 2030.

(c) EFE Agency

You may also be interested. on video

NASA will launch a supersonic aircraft into space