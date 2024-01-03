From Social Media Stardom to a Super Bowl Commercial with the NERDS

In the field of social media, Addison Rae Easterling has reached the pinnacle of popularity. The 23-year-old girl from Lafayette, Louisiana has garnered almost 90 million followers on TikTok and 40 million followers on Instagram.

Rising star: from dance to social media

Easterling’s journey to fame began with her competitive dance training, which has now come full circle as she landed a role in NERDS’ first Super Bowl commercial. The ad will feature the NERDS gummy, featuring a character based on gummy clusters. Easterling’s dance background played an important role in obtaining this opportunity.

In the 30-second spot, Easterling plays a dance instructor who is training the new animated character, Gummy. The ad is scheduled to air during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers matchup.

A multifaceted career: cosmetics, music and acting

Beyond his social media influence, Easterling has branched out into various fields. She is the founder of the cosmetics line Item Beauty and has also pursued a career in singing, songwriting, and acting.

His influence extends to brand partnerships with Pandora, Vital Proteins, American Eagle, and Netflix. According to Forbes, she was the third highest-earning TikTok star in 2022 with earnings of over $27 million.

A New Chapter: NERDS and the Super Bowl

With its partnership with NERDS, Easterling is set to reach an even wider audience. The Super Bowl ad would mark a significant milestone in his career, further solidifying his status as a multi-talented influencer and entrepreneur.

While the world watches the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle it out on the field, Easterling will be making waves off the field, demonstrating once again that the intersection of social media influence, talent and business acumen can lead to extraordinary success. Can.

In the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment and influence, Addison Rae Easterling continues to carve her own unique path, proving that with determination and creativity, there are no limits to what can be achieved.

And as the clock ticks toward the Super Bowl, all eyes will be on the new animated character, Gummy, and her dance instructor, Addison Rae Easterling, a testament to the power of social media and the human spirit.