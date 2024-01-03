They vega baja Locals identify man chased and murdered on PR-22 expressway in U.S.

Call the 911 system to report explosions Express PR-22In vega bajaDue to which the police found a person murdered at kilometer 38.4 of the road at 10:39 pm last night.

Officials identified the deceased as jesus alberto rivera bergenzo, 26 years old. Relatives of the injured party arrived at the scene to confirm that their loved one was involved.

The man’s body was found inside a Toyota Highlander Vine, which also had bullet holes in it.

According to uniformed police, more than 100 bullet casings of various calibers were found at the scene.

Similarly, it was also reported that a shopping bag containing clear envelopes of white powder and an automatic firing pistol were found inside the vehicle.

To properly conduct the investigation, agents from the Homicide Division of Vega Baja’s Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) closed a section of the expressway in the direction from Vega Baja to San Juan.

Agent Melvin Castellano teams up with Prosecutor Lawrence Snyder to investigate.

With this violent death, there have been 65 murders in Puerto Rico so far in 2024. On the same date, there were 60 murders in 2023.

