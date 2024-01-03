Stephen Curry breaks Michael Jordan’s record in NBA

star of golden state warriors, stephen curryThursday night was great nba, Exactly on February 8, 2024, one of the best games ever played by the best basketball legend in the world.

great match against Indiana Pacers Joe couldn’t stop Curry’s attack throughout the game. In which he simply showed that despite the age of 35, he is still one of the toughest players in the entire league. NBA.

Total 30 minutes played Stephen Curry where he scored 42 points, with two assists, two rebounds and a block in the Warriors’ win. But there is no doubt that what surprised most were his 15 of 22 field goals and his 11 of 16 in LLong range launch.

Where once again he managed to enhance his legacy nba, This was his 13th game with 11 or more triples, where he is clearly the sole leader of said mark, followed by Klay Thompson and Damian LillardWith four games each.

Stephen Curry surpasses Michael Jordan in NBA

achieved another milestone Stephen Curry is that 23,000 points In his NBA career. The total against the Indiana Pacers was exactly 23,001 points.

Which curiously, through the metric of efforts estimated scoreHe achieved this in 18,335 attempts, which is the fastest nba history To get 23 thousand points. The list is as follows:

Reggie Miller – 18,659

Charles Barkley – 18,707

Kevin Durant – 18,780

James Harden – 18,855

Adrian Dantley – 19,125

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 19,410

Michael Jordan – 19,631

Shaquille O’Neal – 19,714

so, Stephen Curry Not only did he reach that milestone, but he also surpassed NBA greats Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-JabbarIn others.

The number is undisputedly 30 Golden StateDestined to become part of the most important record of the world’s best basketball.