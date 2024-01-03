Best geek gifts for this February 14th

Have you decided to surprise your partner this February 14 or Valentine’s Day? There are a number of ways you can achieve this, including considering some of the geek gifts we recommend, from a compact Logitech video camera to an easily portable Kindle. They are options that allow you to “connect” with that special person in different ways.

logitech video camera

It doesn’t matter if they are far away, because with this Logitech camera they will be able to “connect” in a unique way, thanks to features such as two front-facing microphones, USB-C connectivity, video in Full HD quality Thank you. (1080p) 60 frames per second and AI facial tracking. If you like to stream your video games, StreamCam is also a recommended option.

sonos rom

The compact portable speaker from the renowned audio brand will allow your partner to listen to their favorite music, no matter where they are. We recommend purchasing the Wi-Fi compatible version so you can have the full experience when using it at home; The model that accepts Bluetooth does not disappoint in any case. It fits in the backpack without any problems.

fire tv cube

The latest generation Fire TV models shouldn’t be skipped, but if you really want to show off, the best option is the Fire TV Cube, a 4K and Wi-Fi 6E compatible player that will give you top-notch streaming content. quality. Of course, you can order Alexa to play the next episode of your series on rotation.

Amazon Kindle

This is another gift with which you can rarely go wrong, as it opens up the possibility of always having your favorite books with you, of course, in a digital format and on a device that is easy to transport. . The Kindle offers up to six weeks of battery life and integrates 16GB of storage. It comes with a high-resolution 300 dots per inch display and adjustable front light.

instax mini 12

Couples will find this instant camera the best way to capture special moments, whether they are out on a date or having a romantic meal. In addition to being available in a variety of vivid colors, it has a compact design, includes a mirror for more precise selfies, and delivers high-quality 2 x 3-inch snapshots. What more could you ask for?

amazon gift card

If you don’t know what to give that special someone this year, let them choose your best gift? The Amazon digital card allows you to establish an amount ranging from 300 pesos to a personal amount, so you can buy whatever you want in the technology company’s digital store. It is possible to choose a design and set up a personalized message for it.

