Furiosa director considers recasting Charlize Theron for Anya Taylor-Joy

The prequel features Anya Taylor-Joy as the younger Furiosa, and not Charlize Theron, for a very simple reason.

While giving credit to Taylor-Joy’s tenacious quality in the prequel, her precision and background in ballet were described as similar to Theron’s.

Young Furiosa will soon face Chris Hemsworth’s Dr. Dementus in a highly anticipated showdown mad max fury road Prequel. george miller Serves as director of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which will debut Memorial Day weekend this May. However, as fans already know, Charlize Theron Imperator will not reprise the role of Furiosa. Instead, the role of young Furiosa will be portrayed Anya Taylor-Joy, And there’s a very good reason for restructuring. In an interview with Empire magazine, Miller said:

“If Furiosa had been made before Fury Road it would definitely have been Charlies. As time went on, I started thinking, ‘Oh, maybe we could do de-aging.’ Then I saw really skilled filmmakers like Ang Lee and Martin Scorsese making Gemini Man and The Irishman, and I saw that it wasn’t wasted. You’d just be like, ‘See how well the technique works? ‘ “It’s not inspiring.”





Miller said:

“Ultimately, it’s an instinctive reaction. Taylor-Joy has an innately determined quality. She’s a very determined and tough person. There’s a mystery about her. And she was trained young as a ballet dancer. Charlize trained as a young ballet dancer. She has a precision that was required.”





Immortan Joe and Dr. Dementus





Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Director George Miller has promised that the prequel will be a “different beast” than its predecessor, mad max fury road, However, in addition to young Furiosa (Taylor-Joy), another fury road The character, Colonel Joe Moore, aka Immortan Joe, will appear in the upcoming prequel. And actor Lachie Hulme, who was already playing Ridgedale Pell, begged to play a double role as Immortan Joe, originally portrayed by Hugh Keays-Byrne. Hulme told Empire:

“(Miller) said, ‘I’ll probably get a body double.’ I said, ‘Okay, someone needs to step up for Hugh (Keys-Byrne). Someone needs to honor this great man. I can do it. I can do the voice. And it’s all in the eyes. Is.’ He said, ‘Do you want to do this?’ I said, ‘What took you so long? After all you figured out this movie wouldn’t make a dollar unless you got a double Lachie Hulme in it!’





when it comes to description Furiosa: A Mad Max SagaHulme described the prequel as follows:

David Lean, but with motorbikes instead of camels. When you see 4,000 custom-built motorbikes coming down a hill, you shit your pants.

And while Chris Hemsworth is best known for portraying the MCU’s mighty Thor, the actor is taking a new turn – quite a wicked one, actually – as he stars alongside Taylor-Joy’s young Furiosa as the evil Dr. Dementus It is face to face. , Hemsworth described Warlord in another interview with Empire. Hemsworth said:





“He is a terrible person. Throughout the film we kept saying, ‘This is evil, but what is the intention behind it?’ This is not just sadistic madness. There’s a real purpose, the wheels are turning, he’s plotting and planning and is ten steps ahead of everyone else. I think that’s how he sees himself (Furiosa’s father figure). I think there’s a paternal quality and nature to the relationship in their view. “I’m sure (Furiosa) will argue the exact opposite for his death.”