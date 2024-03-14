Matheus Reis out of Mexican U-20 national team due to injury

Cruzazzulino Matteo Levi was called up to Eduardo Arce’s Tri Sub 20 in his place.

Mexican-Brazilian mattheus reiss suffered a loss of mexican under 20 team Directed by Eduardo Arce, before friendly matches against Costa Rica and Honduras.

National Teams Minors announced page mattheus reissWho had already made his debut with the Tricolor Sub 18 suffered an injury, he did not specify the type of problem.

Matthäus Riis was out due to injury. @Myselectionsubs

However, a Tricolor source told ESPN Digital that reece He has an injury on the back side of his thigh and he does not yet know how serious the injury is.

However, it was said that the player has been prevented from taking part in the next two matches of the Under 20 representative team.

It is noteworthy that this portal had contacted the spokesperson of the current Brazilian team Fluminense. mattheus reissWhich ruled out that the player ended with discomfort his Brazil Cup match against América-MG, which he started as a starter and the Tricolor team won to advance to the next round.

Matteo Levi called from Cruz Azul

Meanwhile, Cruz Azulino matthew levy was called at the last minute tri sub 20 Instead by Eduardo Arce reece,

Levy, who had already been called up to the Sub 20 category, and had even worn the try Sub 17 uniform, made his call.

matthew levy He is registering activity with Cruz Azul under the orders of Argentinian coach Martín Anselmi.

Completion so far in 2024, levy His name has been considered nine times by Anselmi for participation with the first team.

In this way he has added his first 72 minutes in the first division.

matthew levy He was born on October 23, 2006 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, but he is Mexican by origin.