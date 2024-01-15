Those responsible for Call of Duty Mobile clarify if it will be replaced by Warzone

For now, Call of Duty Mobile will continue to be supported, despite the imminent arrival of Warzone

One of the great sensations of recent weeks in the video game sector Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the smartphone version of the battle royale from the Activision franchise. Although it has not been officially released yet, you can register now to be the first to download it when it becomes available iOS and Android, Looking at this, many people wonder What will happen with Call of Duty Mobile from now onsomething that The people responsible wanted to clarify To reassure the community.

and it existed There are fears that the arrival of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will replace the current version of the title on mobile devices, something that, at the moment, does not appear to be in the plans of the TiMi studio group responsible for Call of Duty Mobile. “Call of Duty: Mobile will continue to receive new content each season and we have no plans to change the variety of content we provide For COD:M players. Stay tuned for more details about the exciting new content we’ll have this year!” he revealed in a post on the title’s official social networks.

Call of Duty®: Mobile will continue to receive new content each season and there are no plans to change the breadth of content we bring to COD:M players. Stay tuned for more details about exciting new content coming this year! – Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) 12 March 2024

So it seems Both titles will co-exist for some time, so we will have to wait to know how the matter progresses in this regard. We’ll be there when Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile officially launches Tell you everything you need to know About the title.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will arrive worldwide on March 21st

Only one week left until Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile becomes reality worldwide, so we recommend that you check that your mobile device is compatible with the new offering from the famous Activision franchise, which It will be available from March 21st, This way, you will have everything ready to start this new event that aims to destroy all records in mobile gaming.