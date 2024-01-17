Gago will make changes against Tigres

The Guadalajara coach will analyze making some adjustments to his approach which he did against Santos.

Chivas had a good performance Debut in Clausura 2024 Despite Santos getting a dramatic equalizer through Eric Gutierrez’s goal in the last minute; However, coach Fernando Gago may be analyzing making some adjustments To visit Tigres.

The Argentinian coach is experiencing his first weeks in Mexican football and is barely Knowing in detail the qualities of your football playersDespite the fact that during He did double session work in the preseason, So that you can continue to surprise with your ideas.

However, the South American surprised everyone with his performance against the Warriors, where the goal that caught the most attention was Trust Raul Rangel, moreover Right side owned by Jesus Sanchez.

Some are looking at the performance of the players and thinking about giving more balance to their team. Gago will choose to adjust to the eleven With which he debuted at Akron Stadium last weekend, so the main It will return to the ownership of Alan Mojo Instead of Chapito.

The rest of the lineup could be retained, as Argentina would have liked the dynamism the team showed in midfield Eric Gutierrez, Fernando Beltran and Victor Guzmanadded to what was shown by ROberto Alvarado, Pavel Pérez and Jose Juan Macias attack.

Will Cade Cowell play?

The decision on whether or not to include the Mexican-American will solely depend on the coaching staff; However, extreme I would already be working equally and with detailed Likely to be considered in the call For the duel against Tigres.

When will you play vs Chivas? Tigres for Clausura 2024?

Guadalajara’s first encounter in the tournament will be against a powerful rival like Tigres, a duel that will be played further Sunday, January 21 at the University Stadium grounds. 6 p.m., Central Mexico Time.