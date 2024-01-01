WhatsApp | How to know if you have the latest version of the app Trick 2024 | Play play

One of the most popular applications in the world WhatsApp, In addition, elements such as artificial intelligence are expected to arrive very soon, the camera of your smartphone allows you to make various types of calls and communicate with your favorite contacts.

If you want the update to reach your Android phone or iPhone quickly, WhatsApp It should always be updated. Is this the latest meta app you developed?

Look: So you can change the color of WhatsApp Plus letters to blue

Well, there are several steps to know, this way you can know if you have a new update or it simply needs to be renewed.

Look: Guide to avoid WhatsApp calls with foreign prefixes

How to know if you have the latest version of WhatsApp

First of all you have to enter WhatsApp.

There we go to the application settings.

At that time you will have to go to Information.

In this section you will see the version of WhatsApp that you have.

On Android devices it appears to be 2.24.1.18, while on iPhone it appears to be 2.23.25.85

now you just have to go Google Play one of two ios store And check if there is any update.

one of two And check if there is any update. When you have verified and downloaded the latest version of WhatsApp, you can also ensure using the following Add ,

, The thing to note is that the APK visible on the WhatsApp website is the standard version, that is, it is not beta.

How to change WhatsApp icon to blue

The first thing you should do is download the Nova Launcher application.

After this you just have to decorate it as per your wish.

This way you will also have the option to change the design of your smartphone’s screen, location icons and application drawer.

Once you have completed everything, you will need to define Nova Launcher as the default customization layer for your cell phone.

In this sense, once you have finished everything, you should see the blue and transparent WhatsApp image in your favorite browser.

Make sure it is in high quality or PNG so there is no pixelation.

Now when you press the WhatsApp icon, you will have to select edit.

A box will open where you have to click on the WhatsApp logo, click on the application and then click on the photo.

Look for the icon you downloaded in blue and replace the current icon with green. Define its shape and that’s it.

With this you can now get a new WhatsApp with a blue logo similar to WhatsApp Plus.

How to know with whom your friend chats the most on WhatsApp

Remember that there is no need to download any kind of third-party application, just like that WhatsApp,

The first thing you should know is that there is no need to download and install the APK.

You definitely don’t need to resort to WhatsApp Plus to know about it.

First go to WhatsApp Settings, then enter Storage and Data.

You can find this function on Android or iPhone devices.

There you have to click on “Storage Management”.

Afterwards, a list of all the friends your contact has chatted with will be loaded.

Most likely, the first person will be you.

The order of chats is determined based on the importance of the conversation.

This means they add photos, videos, documents, and even stickers.

How to save your WhatsApp backup at night

The first thing to do is to enter WhatsApp.

After this you have to go to application settings.

At that place you have to go to the tab where Chats is written.

Now all you have to do is go to Backup.

Click on the “Automatic Copy” tab and another panel will open.

You can choose whether you want backups daily, weekly, monthly or yearly.

After that, a schedule will simply appear. Sets the backup creation time.

Once you have everything, let WhatsApp do its thing.

With this you will see that the app will create a backup copy at night or in the morning.

What does the heart with the dots below mean in WhatsApp?

If you want to know the meaning of the dotted heart emoji below, here we tell you.

First of all, this emoticon usually has several explanations because it will depend a lot on the context in which you use it.

For example, you can express that you are hurt and the small circle below is a drop of blood.

It also serves, in the Catholic faith, as a symbol of the “Sacred Heart of Jesus”.

On the other hand, some people use this emoji when they are frustrated because someone has played with their emotions.

While some people use the icon to say that they have heart disease and need to undergo surgery.

How to activate “Ghost Mode” in WhatsApp

Hide your information and your name: Leaving these completely blank requires using transparent WhatsApp emoji. To get it you have to enter it Add , You just need to copy it and paste it in the app information and name spaces.

Leaving these completely blank requires using transparent WhatsApp emoji. To get it you have to enter it , You just need to copy it and paste it in the app information and name spaces. Delete your profile photo: Removing the profile photo or leaving it alone for you to see is another step you must take. With this, your friends will not be able to see your selfie or any image you have posted.

Removing the profile photo or leaving it alone for you to see is another step you must take. With this, your friends will not be able to see your selfie or any image you have posted. Hide read receipts: You also have to hide the double blue check when they write to you. This way, your message will remain only in gray check.

You also have to hide the double blue check when they write to you. This way, your message will remain only in gray check. Hide your last connection time and when you are “online”: To do this you have to go to WhatsApp, then go to Settings, click on Privacy there. There you should see the function to hide both elements. Click on that and then you have to make sure that no one sees them and that’s it.

To do this you have to go to WhatsApp, then go to Settings, click on Privacy there. There you should see the function to hide both elements. Click on that and then you have to make sure that no one sees them and that’s it. Hide by typing: To apply this trick, all you need to do is disable the Wi-Fi connection and data on your mobile device. After this you just have to reply to the WhatsApp message. This will be banned. Once you finish writing, close the app and restart the internet.

How to make WhatsApp stickers without programs

The first thing to do will be to update WhatsApp.

To do this go to the iOS Store. This version has not yet reached Android terminals.

After that, simply visit the gallery.

In that place you should find the photo you want most.

Simply press the element you want to turn into a sticker and your iPhone will make it stand out from the rest.

If precise cut of the image is not made, we suggest editing the photo to size.

Once you’ve achieved this, don’t let go of the detached element and open WhatsApp.

Find the conversation where you want to send the sticker and paste it.

With this you will create your own sticker from a photo in WhatsApp without the need of any program.

Of course, the nice thing is that you can save that sticker as a favorite so you never lose it.

How to Get iPhone WhatsApp Emoji on Android