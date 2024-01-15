Gasoline prices rose in Florida in March

Drivers in Florida in the United States will face another increase in fuel rates. American Automobile Association (AAA) gave this information The New Herald An increase of $0.10 USD over the past week was evident.

The average price of gasoline in the state reached a record for the current year last Friday at $3.48 USD per gallon. However, during Sunday, the price dropped slightly as it was found at $3.47 USD.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said oil prices rose 4% last week. Mr. Jenkins commented that this price increase is due to Ukraine’s military action against Russian oil companies.

On Thursday, March 14, the price of hydrocarbons per gallon was recorded at $81.26 USD. This figure was the highest after October 31, 2023.

Another reason for the increase in costs is the low distribution of gasoline by national companies. It is a general trend in the country to increase the rates of this fuel every year in the month of March.

Additionally, around this time refineries receive maintenance and products sold at gas stations undergo changes to withstand the summer season. In August of last year, Florida reached the figure of $3.85 USD per gallon.

The most expensive places to get fuel in the state are West Palm Beach and Boca Raton at $3.65 USD. While in Naples and Fort Lauderdale it is available for $3.53 USD.

Cities offering affordable prices include Panama City at $3.24 USD, as well as Crestview and Fort Walton Beach at $3.26 USD. In Pensacola you can find rates as low as $3.28 USD.