Practice in Prevention: Occupational Therapy (Navantia)

It’s time to step into the professional world and Navantia is the perfect place to start this journey.

We are an international reference in the design and construction of high-tech military and civilian ships… and we always strive to do so in the most sustainable way!!

At Navantia we are committed to junior talent and their development. As you know, “No calm sea makes a sailor an expert”, so here you can immerse yourself in exciting challenges, always in the company of a great team that will support you at all times.

To do this, we are looking for students who want to put their knowledge into practice and continue training from a fresh perspective related to work.

The following work will be done during the scholarship:

1. Prevention of risks that may affect human health as a result of working conditions and situations.

2. Prevention and diagnosis of suspected pathologies arising from work, both work accidents and occupational diseases and work-related diseases.

3. Assessment of the consequences of pathology arising from the work environment, for expert purposes and for the adaptation of the disabled worker to work.

4. Teaching and research in the field of workers’ health and its relation with work.

5. Knowledge of business organizations regarding their management systems and organization of aspects particularly related to workers’ health.

6. Knowledge of pathology, especially in aspects relating to individual or group function.

7. Health promotion in the workplace.

Will you miss this opportunity?

Don’t stay on land and get on our boat!