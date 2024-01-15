Ukraine: Three killed in Russian attacks on towns. AlMomento.net

At least three people have died as a result of new attacks by Russian forces on several Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, where fifteen people have been injured.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported the death of one person after the building he was in in Veltensky was hit by Russian missiles. “Russian troops are continuing to kill residents of the region,” he condemned.

In Mykolaiv, a loud explosion was recorded throughout the day, which Ukrainian officials say may have been the result of the impact of a ballistic missile. On the other hand, another series of attacks left one dead and more than half a dozen people injured.

Meanwhile, one more person has been killed in the city of Novokhrodivka, located in Donetsk province, after an attack by Russian forces on Thursday afternoon, Governor Vadim Fylashkin confirmed.

Over the past few hours, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again called for greater "political will" from his Western allies when it comes to delivering weapons, following an overnight bombardment of Kiev by Russian forces . Fifteen people injured.










