Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s debut album: details confirmed so far

Ever since Little Mix went on hiatus in 2022, fans of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards have been following their solo careers, desperate for any news on the girls’ personal albums.

Leigh-Anne became the first of the trio to release solo music in the summer of 2023, introducing ‘Don’t Say Love’ to the delight of her followers – and following the news that she would soon be releasing a “collection” of songs. Now, people are even more curious about the status of her album! Here’s everything we know so far…

What is called an album?

We don’t know yet! It’s thought that his single ‘Don’t Say Love’ will be on the record, so could it be named after him? Only time will tell!

When is it being released?

No confirmation yet! However, it’s likely that it will be later than we originally expected, as Lay has announced that she will be releasing a collection of songs very soon that will be separate from her upcoming album.

Leigh-Anne wrote on Instagram in March 2024: ‘I’m writing , I’ve been working a lot on my album, but while making it, I’ve created a collection of songs that fit together in their own world. The first song is coming next week and then I’ll be sharing more new music in the following weeks.

Speaking to Us in June 2023, Leigh-Anne said she hoped to have an album out “early next year”, which would mean early 2024 – but it seems she’s planning on doing this other “song collection” instead. “Will release!

After signing to Warner Records as a solo artist in February 2022, Leigh began teasing music that summer. A year later, he released his first single, ‘Don’t Say Love’ in June 2023, followed by ‘My Love’ with Ayra Star in September the same year.

What did Leigh-Anne say about her first ever album?

Leigh-Anne told Us in June 2023 that Rihanna would be her “dream” collab for the album, adding that she would also love to work with Chloe x Halle or Doja Cat.

What is the track list?

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but we think ‘Don’t Say Love’ and ‘My Love’ may appear on the album!

Scroll through to see Leigh-Anne’s incredible career so far:

2011 – Leigh-Anne Pinnock auditions for The X Factor Before auditioning for The X Factor, Leigh-Anne Pinnock worked part-time as a waitress at Pizza Hut. In 2011, she pursued her dreams of pop stardom and auditioned for the show as a solo artist. Leigh-Anne was soon put into a girl group with Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson, originally named Rhythmix. They soon changed their name to Little Mix while continuing with the show. 2011 – Little Mix win The X Factor On 11 December 2011, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson became the first group to win The X Factor, while Little Mix were crowned champions. 2012 – ‘Wings’ becomes the band’s second No. 1 ‘Wings’ became the band’s second consecutive No. 1 single in the UK, following ‘Cannonball’. Leigh-Anne co-wrote ‘Wings’ with the rest of the group and other songwriters. 2015 – Leigh-Anne launches a fashion blog In 2015, Leigh-Anne launched a blog called Leigh Loves. The fashion blog featured some of the outfits Leigh-Anne and the girls wore throughout the week. 2016 – Leigh-Anne starts dating footballer Andre Gray Leigh-Anne and Andre started dating in 2016.

She made it official in January 2017 by posting a photo of herself embracing her husband on Instagram, with the caption: ‘Gonna miss this one 💔’. 2017 – ‘Shout Out to My Ex’ wins BRIT Award ‘Shout Out to My Ex’ was another song co-written by Leigh-Anne, released in 2016. The song became a No. 1 single in the UK and also won the group a BRIT Award for British Single of the Year. In 2017, fighting off competition from Calvin Harris, Coldplay and James Arthur. 2019 – Leigh-Anne climbs Mount Kilimanjaro Leigh-Anne climbed Mount Kilimanjaro with her Little Mix friend Jade Thirlwall to raise money for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day. 2019 – Leigh-Anne launches swimwear range In’a Seashell In 2019 Leigh-Anne launched her own swimwear range In’A’Seashell. Leigh-Anne and Jade also signed to Sony’s TwentySeven Publishing Group as songwriters in April! 2020 – Leigh-Anne and Andre get engaged Leigh-Anne and Andre got engaged on their four-year anniversary on 28 May 2020.

The pop star also had a busy year launching her own production house, Pinnock Productions, and a Style Edit collection with ASOS.

Leigh-Anne and Jade won an Equality Award for their work towards racial equality in the UK. 2021 – Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power Tunes Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power, Leigh-Anne’s documentary talking about racial issues, aired in May 2021. In May 2021, Leigh-Anne and her sister launched a charity called The Black Fund. The charity works with existing charities to provide support to the black community. 2021 – Leigh-Anne announced she was pregnant Leigh-Anne announced she was pregnant in May 2021, then in August the singer gave birth to twins. Leigh-Anne also signed to Taps Music to focus on solo projects alongside her Little Mix work. 2021 – Guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK On Thursday 21 October, Leigh-Anne appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The series featured a number of celebrity guests including Emma Bunton, Steps, Matt Lucas and Oti Mabuse. Leigh-Anne’s bandmate Jade has also been a guest on the show, appearing on the panel in series one in 2019. 2021 – Boxing Day (film) starring Leigh-Anne is released Leigh-Anne’s film Boxing Day was released on 5 December. Leigh-Anne’s Pinnock Productions not only contributed to the film, but the singer also starred in it.

The film is a festive rom-com from Amal Amin, making her directorial debut with an all-black cast including Leigh-Anne, Aja Naomi King and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. 2022 – Leigh-Anne announces solo record deal In February 2022, Leigh-Anne confirmed that she had signed a solo record deal with Warner Records UK, sharing her announcement with the caption: ‘So excited for what’s to come 🙏🏽’. 2022 – Leigh-Anne shares photos from Jamaica Leigh-Anne shared photos from Jamaica and confirmed she is still working on new music. The singer can be seen with other writers and producers. 2023 – Even more studio snaps! Leigh-Anne shared more photos from the studio on her Instagram page in January 2023, writing: ‘It’s been a strange few weeks getting used to some life changes. Emotions are running high.. but I’m excited for the year ahead… we’re cooking up a storm 🎶vita’ 2023 – Leigh-Anne narrates The Little Mermaid On March 23, 2023, Leigh-Anne announced some exclusive news with Audible! The singer revealed that she has narrated the original Hans Christian Andersen version of The Little Mermaid exclusively for Audible UK, with the book now available to listen to. In her Instagram caption, Leigh-Anne said: ‘Dina Gregory is an incredible storyteller; Reading her adaptation really made me feel like I was in a story I was familiar with as a child. There are a lot of themes in this now iconic story that feel very familiar to my own life and so my narrative was inspired not only by my experiences but also by my culture, my heritage. My hope is that people like me can see themselves in this story and I have already enjoyed telling this story to my children 😊’. 2023 – Leigh-Anne announces memoir for the first time Leigh-Anne has announced the release of her debut memoir, titled Believe. The singer posted a video on her Instagram page of herself reading the book, which will be released on October 26 and is now available for pre-order. Leigh-Anne’s Little Mix bandmates, Perrie and Jade, congratulated her in the comments section. 2023 – Leigh-Anne releases her debut solo single Leigh-Anne delighted fans by releasing her debut single ‘Don’t Say Love’ on June 16.

Speaking about her new music, Leigh-Anne told us: “I would love to sell out shows on my own. It would be a dream. I think just to have my fans… yes, yes, it is There’s going to be tears.” 2023 – Leigh-Anne receives an honorary doctorate In July 2023, Leigh-Anne received an honorary doctorate from Buckinghamshire New University for her anti-racism and racial equality work. She returned to her home town of High Wycombe to rave reviews. 2023 – Leigh-Anne announces her second solo single ‘My Love’ Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces that her second single ‘My Love’ will be released on 7 September. The song stars Nigerian singer Ayra Star. 2024 – Leigh-Anne announces ‘Stealin’ Love’ and an EP Leigh-Anne announced a new song, ‘Stealin’ Love’, which will appear on her EP. Leigh-Anne has not yet announced the name of her EP, just saying that it is a collection of songs: ‘Even though it’s not part of my album, it has helped me grow as an artist, a songwriter and a musician. ‘has helped inform my direction.’

