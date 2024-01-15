Major League legend who was decapitated and asked to freeze his body in hopes of being resurrected

There have been many successful athletes in the history of the United States, however, there is one baseball legend that no American can match. This is the case of Boston Red Sox hitter Ted Williams, who marked an era in the Major Leagues. Even after retiring and dying, he continues to make people talk, as he was decapitated and is waiting for him to be resurrected.

Williams was born on August 30, 1918 in San Diego, California. After playing for the San Diego Padres and Minneapolis Millers during his youth, in 1939 he signed for the Red Sox, a team where he made history. The batsman was a two-time MLB MVP and, although he failed to win any titles, he is the 19th player in Major League history with the most home runs with a total of 521.

On September 28, 1960, he retired from sporting activity, also entering the Baseball Hall of Fame. He was awarded this honor in 1966 and decided to take advantage of his experience to become manager of the Washington Senators – later the Rangers after moving to Texas. Just like when he was on the field, he once again managed to excel in his work. In 1969 he was named Manager of the Year.

However, this new adventure will not last long in Ted’s life. The former baseball player did not have a good relationship with the players and decided to step down to leave the sport permanently. Not wanting to remain calm, he dedicated himself to the sport of fishing, where he was also very successful and entered the Fishing Hall of Fame, making it clear that he had something special.

Perhaps this is why he and those close to him took one of the most controversial decisions that is discussed till date. During the last years of his life, Williams suffered from several heart problems that later led to his death. He had to have a pacemaker implanted in November 2000, had open heart surgery a year later, and ultimately died on July 5, 2002.

Meanwhile, Ted Williams had suffered several heart attacks and his poor health was already public. Although in a moment of clarity he decided to leave by signing a will: there he asked to have his body cryogenized, and wait for the progress of science to return to life. This came as a surprise to both the public and some of his close relatives.

Williams’ decision caused discord in the family. While his two sisters claimed the former Boston Red Sox player wanted to be cremated, his son John Henry revealed the will was signed in his own handwriting. The truth is that the request was honored and even today it is kept inside a capsule in Arizona.

Sometime later, in a surprise move, it was discovered that his body was in a separate container instead of his head, so Ted Williams was decapitated. His head will be in a silver container, while the rest of his body will be in a 2.70 meter high steel tank. This information was revealed after Sports Illustrated, an American media outlet, obtained various emails and internal documents from the laboratory.

