Effects of light exposure on mental health

Mental health researchers are finding that light can affect mental health in a number of ways.

In the largest global study to date on light exposure and mental health, researchers found that people exposed to high amounts of light at night had a 30 percent higher risk of developing depression and were less likely to have psychosis, bipolar disorder, anxiety and were more likely to suffer from PTSD. (post-traumatic stress disorder) and self-harm.

On the other hand, people who were exposed to greater amounts of light during the day had a 20 percent lower risk of depression and were also less likely to develop other diseases.

One possible reason for this association is that exposure to light at night may disrupt the circadian rhythm, or body’s internal clock.

“Most people become disoriented by sitting in front of a bright screen watching TV by 11 p.m.,” said John Burns, a psychologist at Rush University Medical Center.

To get the right amount of light, experts recommend taking a walk outside in the morning or at lunchtime, as well as placing your workplace near a window to attract natural light.

Another tip from the experts is to leave the devices off at night and read a book instead. Similarly, when using your cell phone, you need to adjust the settings to reduce blue light exposure.

Experts recommend that if you don’t get enough sunlight during the fall and winter, you should consider using a bright light box at home.

“Bright light helps people perceive circadian misalignment,” Burns said.

In a 2022 analysis, researchers found that in 33 percent of the studies they conducted, people slept less due to exposure to blue light.