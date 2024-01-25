GNB died while saving a child trapped inside his burning house





This Monday, January 22, at noon, a true tragedy occurred in the city of San José de el Amparo, in the municipality of Páez, in the state of Apure. An army officer, who was in plain clothes, died after entering a house on fire to save an 11-year-old boy.

By Alexander Medina | Radio Fe Y Alegria

The incident occurred in the Lagunita neighborhood. Neighbors saw a lot of smoke and several flames coming from the house, so they informed others. At that moment, the officer living in the residence decided to go inside to rescue a child who was inside the house. Once he managed to save her, his body caught fire and when he came out he died of severe burns.

At the moment, the cause of the fire was a short circuit of two light bulbs, some of the attendees told Radio Fe y Alegría Noticias.

The flames consumed all the infrastructure and objects inside. The third GNB Sergeant Major to lose his life in this unfortunate incident was Andres Felipe Rivas Asprilla.

The child was in critical condition at San Vicente de Arauca Hospital. Unfortunately he died two days later.

