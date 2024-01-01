Golden State Warriors assistant Dejan Milojevic passes away

Golden State Warriors They are going through one of the worst moments in the recent history of the franchise. The team is ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference 18 win and 22 Lost 10.5 games from first place. Tonight, the teams faced off utah jazzA team that is having a good season and is in ninth place in the same category with 22 wins and 20 losses.

Tonight’s game looks promising, as both teams need a win. However, due to a tragic incident the meeting had to be postponed. After the team reached Utah, the coach, Dejan Milojevic He faced a tragic incident.

NBA postpones game between Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz

arrived at salt Lake Cityassistant coach Golden State Warriors, Dejan Milojevic He suffered a heart attack during dinner. The 46-year-old Serbian coach received immediate medical attention and was admitted to hospital. due to this incident NBA decided to suspend The game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz is scheduled for tonight.

The tragic incident occurred when several team members were preparing to have dinner together at a restaurant in Utah. Milojevic He was admitted and later operated on. team of valencia basketball He informed about his former player’s emergency operation and wished him a speedy recovery. ,Our former player Dejan Milojevic has emergency surgery after suffering a heart attack in Salt Lake City«, expressed the Spanish team.

Well, on this 17th January, the same community Valencia Basket Club informed of the unfortunate death Former Serbian player and coach, Dejan Milojevic, Holiday came to the coaching staff Golden State Warriors In 2021. Be part of a group led by steve kerr won the title of 2022 nba, As a player, he spent 15 years in the leagues of Europe, Serbia, Turkey, Montenegro and Spain. Milojevic He was in the Serbian national team with which he won the EuroBasket.