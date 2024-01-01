His project “Vultures” with Ty Dolla $ign has been delayed once again

This is going to be a running gag like “Donda” is released. So when will the joint project between Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign be released? “Vultures” was announced before Christmas 2023, then at the end of the year, then during January 2024 and now it has been postponed until at least February, without us really knowing what this decision meant. What were the reasons?

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have once again delayed their joint album just days before its scheduled release date. On Tuesday, January 16, “Vultures”‘s official iTunes page indicated that the project was now scheduled for February 9, whereas the previous date was January 19. That means this project has been postponed four times.

earlier this month, Ye’s longtime collaborator Malik Yusef posted a photo of Ty in the studio on Instagram, with the caption explaining that the singer was re-recording all of his parts. When a fan asked in the comments who he was talking about, Yusef replied: “All”, He then said that he was reworking the verses and re-recording the existing verses.

And yet, despite numerous delays, Kanye and Ty have already presented several elements of the project. So, recently he shared a new song called “Unlock” on the radio broadcast power 92 From Chicago. Previously, he hosted two listening parties, during which he performed previously unreleased features with Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Kanye’s daughter, North West, and many others.

So we thought the album was finished, but it looks like it’s not…