Google has launched 4 free online courses in these areas, with official certification! – teach me about science

Are you thinking about taking a course? Not looking any further! Here we have 4 completely free alternatives provided by Google. We leave all the information you need, as well as direct access to the platform where you can take any course.

At present we cannot remain knowledgeable in only one particular field. Continuous learning is essential to be able to make your way in work, school, and even in the personal world.

Next we will leave you those 4 courses which Google has launched, but first of all let us tell you that these courses are:

With online mode (you learn without leaving home)

Completely free (you don’t have to pay to learn)

They will be available all year round.

To access each of these courses, all you have to do is click on the name of the course that catches your attention the most.

Course 1 – Cloud Computing

The aim of this course is for you to learn how to transform a business and drive innovation in your company while reducing costs. Plus, you’ll learn how to securely access your information on any device>>.

You will learn all this in the 7 modules you will take, which will be as follows:

module 1. Introduction: What is Cloud, Advantages and Disadvantages

Module 2. How the cloud is organized: from infrastructure to software

Module 3. cloud security

Module 4. Innovation and technological change from users

Module 5. What companies need and what they are looking for

Module 6. use cases

Module 7. conclusion

At the end of this course you will be eligible for a digital badge which you can add to your profile such as LinkedIn, this badge will support your newly acquired knowledge.

Course 2 – Digital Skills for Professionals

This course offered by Google is linked to the Santa María la Real Foundation, and its objective is for you to learn basic digital skills, keys to keeping your operating system updated, problem-solving techniques, security aspects, tools for content creation. , and skills for digital environments >>.

Similarly, you will take 7 modules, which will be divided as follows:

module 1. Basic use of operating system

Module 2. solution to the problem

Module 3. Security

Module 4. information processing

Module 5. content creation

Module 6. Communications

Module 7. soft skills

At the end of the course, you will be awarded a digital badge to add to the profile on work platforms.

Course 3 – Get acquainted with the fundamentals of programming

The purpose of this course is to introduce you to the concept of "code", how it works, what it is for and how it will help you, as well as you need to know programming languages

This course will consist of only one module namely:

modulus code introduction

Course 4 – Introduction to Machine Learning

Throughout this course you will be able to learn the concepts of Machine Learning (ML), as well as:

Understand the different types of machine learning

Understand the key concepts of Supervised Machine Learning

Understanding how to solve problems with ML (Machine Learning) is different from traditional approaches.

This course is the shortest of the three, as it lasts 20 minutes, and to take this course, once you are on the website, you will scroll down to where it says “What is Machine Learning?” Will click on.

Remember that to enter any of the previous courses you only have to click on the name of the course that has most attracted your attention, and it will automatically redirect you to the site where you will take the course.

The digital badges you are given (in the respective courses) are a form of certification, but (as the name suggests) digitally, their validity will be the same as certification in physics.