Who designed the jacket with which the singer supported the player?

This match was played despite severe cold Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs Within the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs, Taylor Swift came out in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

One of the reasons why the singer attracted attention with a jacket that had the numbers 87 on the tight end, 8 on one side and 7 on the opposite side, in addition to the red and white with yellow accents, were the distinctive tones. Kansas City, Along with the jacket, the pop star wore a white hat and a black sweater.

In fact, it was the NFL itself, through social networks, that was in charge of giving due credit to the composition, after sharing a video of the singer arriving at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs.







Who designed the jacket that Taylor Swift wore?

According to many reports, the brain behind the numbered jacket travis kels Is Kristin JuszczykWife of Kyle Juszczyk, fullback for the San Francisco 49ers.

According to journalist Kate Rooney, Kristin Juszczyk designed a similar piece a few months ago for wife Brittany Mahomes patrick mahomesLeading quarterback.

Before the game against Miami, Kristin sent Britney two designs, one for herself and one to give to Taylor Swift, in the hopes that the Grammy winner would wear it, a gamble that turned out to be absolutely perfect.

Gradually, Kristin Juszczyk has made a name for herself by making clothes and has done the same for Olympic medalist and wife Simone Biles. Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens.