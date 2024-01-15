Google Maps: What are Phantom Crowds and how to avoid them?

Phantom congestion is an application error that confuses users. (Google)

Google Maps has established itself as an indispensable tool for millions of users around the world, guiding them through roads and highways to their destination.

Its ability to offer optimal routes and real-time arrival time estimates makes it invaluable partner For daily mobility.

still, Google has identified a strange failure in its system, called “Phantom Congestion”.

The term describes a phenomenon in which Google Maps indicates the presence of heavy traffic on a specific stretch of road, but upon reaching the location, drivers discover that, in fact, there is no such traffic jam.

The application indicates with colors where heavy traffic is found. (Google Map)

This situation has attracted the attention of both users and the company, which wants to solve it through a patent.

This can result in a frustrating experience for drivers, who may end up detouring and experiencing unnecessary delays. Such a situation arises when due to some reason a vehicle suddenly reduces its speed.

This act forces trailing cars to do the same, creating a cascade effect of braking, even if there is no real reason to do so, such as an accident or road work.

Maps applications are highly used around the world. (google maps)

In response to the phenomenon of phantom traffic jams, Google is in the midst of developing an innovative solution within Google Maps.

Thanks to the application of advanced algorithms and the use of data updated in real timeThe device will be able to effectively differentiate between actual traffic congestion and congestion resulting from sudden and unnecessary braking.

The strategy to achieve this involves implementing a feature called “targeting motion” in the application.

The algorithm will identify real traffic jams caused by various factors such as weather or road accidents. (Google Map)

The feature will use a color system to guide drivers: green will indicate they can maintain their speed, yellow will suggest a gradual reduction in speed, and red will warn that they need to slow down immediately. Is.

The algorithms that Google Maps uses to predict traffic conditions and manage phenomena like ghostly traffic jams take into account a variety of factors.

These include The history of traffic congestion at certain times of the day, the presence of local events that may alter the normal flow of traffic, and weather conditionsWhich notoriously impacts the way vehicles move.

A new feature of Google Maps allows users to set up an interaction with the application. (Google)

Neil Dhillon and Tanmay Wadhwa are the professionals behind this effort, working to ensure that the driving experience is better.

The goal they are pursuing is clear: Use the power of technology to tackle and solve everyday challengesSuch as traffic jams, making driving a more pleasant and efficient task.

In the age of increasing digitalization, finding exact addresses or specific locations sometimes becomes a challenge, even when using the most sophisticated navigation tools available.

People can also ask Google Maps for recommendations. (Google)

However, this scenario is in the process of changing due to a new feature implemented in Google Maps.

This innovation is based on the use of artificial intelligence to enrich the user experience in identifying and locating destinations.

The latest version of Google Maps integrates a functionality that promises to revolutionize user interactions with the platform: the option to start a chat with the service,

Through this exchange, it is possible to request directions and receive personalized suggestions on attractions, simplifying navigation and discovering new places.