“I get dizzy thinking at what age I’ll find my place.”

Archive photo of the course’s launch at USC last September sandra alonso

Aitor Fernandez didn’t grow up with this idea be a doctor, In fact, more than a business, their relationship with Hospitals was a crush. Nurse by profession, He began fantasizing about the idea when, in his second year of college, he arrived at the oncology ward of the Clinico de Santiago hospital., “I was jealous of his work, I admired him on a daily basis. What I wanted was to have the operation,” says the 23-year-old. As the workdays passed, he noticed that everything he had built up to that point – the illusion, he explains – was falling apart. He had the option to leave whatever was growing inside him and continue with the remaining year and a half of his degree. Also that one must leave everything and start from scratch. He, without paying attention to his surroundings – it’s too much of a burden, they told him – decided to combine the two: «I get dizzy thinking at what age I will get my permanent position, but I have to stick to the decision I have made.Yo, Now I could work on my own and get paid, but I took the risk and prioritized the future, As kids say, I want to be a doctor when I grow up.

He tells the story in three parts and the first begins before entering the career he is currently pursuing, graduating in Nursing. He completed Bachelor of Science and first selectivity Idea to start dentistry, “I wasn’t clear on what the process was like, I didn’t know what the cuts were,” the young man recalls. She kept it as a first option and then obtained a nursing degree at three Galician universities, but at the first call He got a place in the only option he took “just in case”, biology., This went on for two months until the lists were transferred and they called her from USC when the courses had already started: “We informed you about your admission to the Faculty of Nursing.” next year prepared selectivity again, first for the June exam and then for the September exam, and although he improved his grades by a few tenths, he was left on the brink of his long-awaited dental exam. This was destiny: «That’s it, Ettore, now you concentrate on nursing, which you are enjoying.“, he said to himself.









years passed and Doubt attacked her again in her first job as a practical nurse., This time it was not for dentistry, but for medical treatment. “Made my head Click And I started looking for alternatives. The cut-off marks skyrocketed after the pandemic and compared to other people, my cut-off marks were very low. I was still in 12th and if I wanted to enter my year I could do so, but it was an option I wasn’t even considering. We must keep in mind that, although it may seem a small difference, every thousandth difference is noticeable,” he recalls. He could have retuned the selectivity trunk, but he thought it would be a better option. Was Enrolling in a vocational training cycle that will validate grades for the entire phaseL—the percentage also depends on the high school—to ensure an average of ten. he chose one of oral hygiene specialistBecause if dentistry had always attracted his attention, “why not, he spent hours there while studying.”

He did it remotely and started it when he was in the second semester of his third year of college. Although the standard duration is two years, she decided to complete it in one and a half years to pursue nursing as well., As a curiosity, he adds that the final exam of the cycle took place on the same day as his university graduation: “On May 20, 2022 at nine in the morning – yes, remember the day and time – I did it in Madrid – because although I was studying FP Online The tests were in person—the final test of the cycle. That same day, at five in the evening, the graduation ceremony began in Santiago. “I took the plane after lunch to arrive on time.” In June he completed nursing, brushed desired average ten in the cycle And He repeated the subjects with specific selectivity and reached 13th position in Medicine cutoff, Yes, in four years he completed five selectivities, a degree and a higher cycle of FP, but there came a moment when he felt that his efforts had gone in vain.









“Exactly it was 12.99, which was slightly higher than last year’s cut-off mark. It was quiet, but just a few days before the lists were published, news started coming out that this was the year in which the most people signed up. The race stopped in the first cut and I was out. The grade was 13.05, and in those six hundredths that separated it from me, I remember that there were a lot of», the young man recalls. But, against all odds, on August 28 – she remembers the exact day – she received an email from USC: was inside, “I remember I was in the car with some friends, I decided to pick up my phone and I saw the message. The first thing I did was send the pictures to my family, who were even happier than me. They were the ones who saw me working hard and once again not getting results,” he explains.

At USC, a large portion of the university students who decide to change their major after completing the first year belong to the science branch. Specifically, according to the latest reports from the University Ministry, Nursing in Santiago is the degree that registers the highest mobility rate: 20% of students leave it at one time or another. Ettore’s case was not quite the same, because instead of quitting and making a fresh start, he finished it and started it again after graduation. “If I had not entered that call, I would have considered working as a nurse that year.” try again In June. “I was clear that I would repeat it as many times as necessary,” says the young man.









