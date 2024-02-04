Google recently launched its new free tool for learning English language – Teach Me About Science

Personal, academic or work goals of learning English? Google gives you the boost you need by providing new learning tools for this widely used language globally.

In an increasingly globalized world in terms of information and skills, being fully prepared in various fields for competitive work, personal and academic life is one of the most important things today, same is the case with the languages ​​you know. ,

With the new year, come new opportunities, and Google gives us the necessary tools to meet the goal that many have set for this new year 2024, learning English, or improving it if applicable.

Let’s remember that Google is one of the world’s most famous virtual platforms, an automated search engine that uses “web crawler” programming and software to locate certain information throughout the Internet.

These learning tools will help you improve skills like pronunciation and vocabulary, among other things, for free.

Learning and practicing has never been so simple, you learn at your own pace and with very effective techniques, you also learn by playing. These tools are perfect for anyone who wants to master this language, as they can be practiced even from any mobile device.

The following are the tools provided by Google to practice English:

speaking practice: With this tool you can access pronunciation correction in real time, as well as participate in 3 to 5 minute practice sessions.

This tool is easy to access, you just need to search translate in Google search bar.

Google Word Coach: It is a game that, in addition to having fun and spending time, you can practice and learn new English words every day. Just search on Google bar for ‹‹Google Word Coach››.

Pronunciation: This special function will help you learn the correct pronunciation of a word in English. Simply, in Google search bar, type the word in English next to the pronunciation, the search will automatically show you the correct way to pronounce the word.

Interview Warmup: Just as this tool can be used on a personal and educational level, some people want to develop it on an academic level, starting with the basics, like practicing job interviews in English.

That’s what this latest Google tool does, which puts you through a job interview simulation in English.

With these tools sponsored by the great company Google and with a little perseverance, you will definitely be able to master this language, English. According to an article published on LinkedIn, it is important to take into account this area of ​​our lives, because learning English is knowledge that can open doors to new countries, new cultures and new people.