With a goal from Alexis Vega! Toluca beats Leon in Hell

The Red Devils of Toluca resolved their defeat Lion In less than 45 minutes they took advantage of all the first half provided lTo Terrifying on the court of Nemesio Diez Stadium To achieve a comfortable 3-0. In the second half they only completed the final 4–1 score.

It was a duel where the players Terrifying They looked sleepy, very organized, but had very little enthusiasm, little motivation to fight for the balls. Big unions also joined it red Devils Who knew how to score his three goals in a short period of time.

at 16 minutes Juan Pablo Dominguez had overtaken Devils After taking advantage of a play in which he received the ball on the right wing, he dribbled towards the center and sent his shot to the near post to define the score at 1–0.

To increase the advantage, VAR had to help referees who disallowed a goal. Devils,

guard Federico Pereira Took advantage of the poor coordination of the Emerald defenders and finished the ball in the area after the previous shot walber huerta, It was deflected out by goalkeeper Cota, but the defender again managed to put it between the three posts to make the score 2–0.

Now there was looseness on the field and with a scary left wing the score became 3-0. That band is worth seeing because Gene Meneses and maxi araujo, Who, through a wall, managed to increase the score with a shot of Uruguay.

It seemed like there would be a cat-like reaction at the start of the second half nicholas lopez He scored after a brilliant pass angel mynaBut in the end they could only take advantage of this red carelessness.

This was the icing on the cake for the Devils’ victory Alexis Vega, who reconnected with goals and Devils fans after five years away, during which he played with Shivaj, The Mexican forward took advantage of a cross. carlos orrantia To achieve his first goal as Diablo in this new era.

that how Toluca no problem beating him LionWith everything and Andrés Guardado who came on as a substitute in the second half but could not make a difference in favor of his club at the Infierno del. Nemesio ten.