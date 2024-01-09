Google takes Android Auto to the next level with update for electric drivers

With the new update, Android Auto users will be able to see the battery range of their electric car on Google Maps. (Google)

From ces 2024that incident infobae covering live, Google has announced interesting news for drivers using Android Auto and those whose cars come with Android out of the box.

Now, you can look inside Google Map Thanks to an update, the energy that will be left in the batteries of their electric vehicles when they reach their destination android auto,

This benefit, which was earlier available only for cars Google Incorporated, will soon be expanded to all users android autoStarting with models like Ford mustang mach-e And this F-150 Lightning in a few months. More electric vehicles are expected to get this facility soon.

Google is expanding the features of its vehicles Android Automotiveand confirmed in ces 2024 which will integrate navigation chrome,

PBS Kids series and Crunchyroll anime are available on Android automotive systems for family enjoyment on the go. (Google)

This change will start from some models volvo And pole Star, Thomas IngenlathPolestar’s CEO said that the company had been waiting for a long time to integrate Chrome into its vehicles and in the meantime, they offered the Vivaldi browser.

Ingenlath highlights the convenience of having chromeBecause this browser synchronizes with the user’s account and adapts to their preferences, which, in their opinion, significantly improves the navigation experience in the car.

Whether drivers are looking for ways to entertain kids during car trips, or adults themselves want to enjoy great content, Google has introduced car entertainment options with its integrated software.

Now select vehicles will be introduced pbs kids and of CrunchyrollA streaming service that offers an extensive catalog of anime, including popular and seasonal series as well as Asian dramas and manga, which will be available to watch directly from the vehicle’s screen.

With the new weather functionality, Android drivers can receive forecasts and alerts for safe driving. (Google)

Additionally, in response to public requests, the app El Canal del Clima It is now available in cars equipped with Google technology.

This new functionality contributes to driving safety and comfort, keeping users aware of the latest weather conditions.

The app provides “hourly forecast, real-time tracking”Follow me”, weather alerts and a radar that makes it easy to see the journey on the car dashboard.

“Android Auto is compatible with almost all major car brands and is found in over 200 million cars on the road, bringing the best of your phone experience into the car,” he shared. Google,

Models from Nissan, Ford and Lincoln integrated with Google will launch this year, joining the growing list of compatible options. (Google)

The list of major brands offering Google integrated cars continues to grow: Models Nissan, ford And lincoln It will be released this year and hopefully porsche Release it in the future.

The availability of digital car keys also continues to expand, and will soon be offered to select Volvo cars and even more phone and car brands in the future.

with digital car keyYou have the ability to unlock, lock and start your car with compatible Android phones and securely share keys with friends and family over the phone. iOS one of two Android,

Users will soon be able to unlock and start their Volvo with compatible Android phones using a digital key. (Google)

Android Auto is an application that allows you to mirror certain functions of an Android device to the vehicle’s infotainment system, making it easier for drivers to safely access useful services while driving.

with android autoUsers can access GPS navigation, send and receive messages, make calls, and control entertainment media using their voice through Google Assistant, reducing distractions while driving.

For example, Android Auto allows integration of music and podcast applications such as Spotify or Google Play Music, allowing drivers to select their favorite audio entertainment through voice commands or the vehicle’s infotainment system interface.