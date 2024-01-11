And Brazil? Argentina learned of very harsh sanctions imposed by FIFA after the riots in Maracana

argentina national team was already aware of the very severe penalty imposed by FIFA following foul play in the match against brazil Played at the Maracana for the South American qualifiers in November.

The disciplinary committee decided to punish the Albiceleste with the partial closure of 50% of its seats for the next duel. chili At Monumental Stadium. The AFA must also pay a fine of 70,000 Swiss francs.

In addition to incidents that took place on Brazilian soil, FIFA sanctioned argentina Due to delay in starting the match against Ecuador in September 2023 and for the discriminatory behavior of Argentine fans towards Ecuadorian fans and players.

For its part, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) was fined 50,000 Swiss francs for “security failures” before the match. argentina In Maracana.

Approval for other selections

Decisions by the FIFA disciplinary body also include financial sanctions for other South American teams.

chili Will have to close 50% of their stadium at their next match due to discriminatory behavior of their fans and delays Colombia in and before september peru In October. Apart from this he will have to pay 80,000 Swiss Francs.

A further fine of 50,000 Swiss francs will be imposed for failure to comply with the same within a period of six months chili,

for its part, Colombia It will play its next home match with 25% of the stadium seats closed and will be fined 30,000 Swiss francs for delaying the match. chili And the discriminatory attitude of his fans in September.

he also hurts uruguayWhich must close at least 25% of its stadium for the next qualifying match and pay 30,000 Swiss francs for the delay Colombia And brazil and discriminatory behavior of his followers argentina,

