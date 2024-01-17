Iggy Azalea reveals her next steps as she moves on from music career

Iggy Azalea is doubling down on some comments she made on social media recently. Sydney, the Australian rap star was disappointed about his upcoming album. He spoke out about this after hearing rumors that he was being “bullied” for making music. “I’ve always been someone who finds joy in being creative and seeing my ideas come to life. For a long time I used music to get my big crazy ideas out to the world.”

Azalea continued, “I know a lot of people have this idea that I was ‘bullied away from music’ and that’s something I always laugh at because I’ve never been bullied into anything.” “Will not be bullied! In fact, I am very stubborn.” However, things changed when Iggy said this. “So I want to tell you that I’m not going to finish my album. It was put on hold for a few months while I was directing a different project and the truth is that I feel like going back. Didn’t even feel it.” Roof.”

Iggy Azalea reveals where she wants to go in life

That “different project” is a new career path. The mother and artist wants to pursue her passion for design. There is no clear answer as to what kind of design she is referring to. But, with this message, it seems like Iggy is possibly stepping away from music forever. He explained in more detail that he had no desire to return to an album he had pushed back. Azalea was quite candid, saying, “I feel more passionate about design and creative direction than songwriting. For some of you, it’s no shock to read this. It shows in my work. .Haha!” She seems to be playing it cool through it all, which is a joy to see. We wish him all the best for his new endeavours.

