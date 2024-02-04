Grammy Awards 2024: Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott… who will perform live?

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and Burna Boy… will all perform live for the 66th GRAMMY Awards ceremony on February 4, 2024. Find the list of these artists who will perform during this extraordinary musical evening planned in Los Angeles.

Eagerly awaited by artists and fans 66th grammy awards This year it is being held in France on February 4, 2024, that is, on the night of Sunday to Monday, and just a few days before our Victoires de la Musique. Like every year, this event aims to reward the best talents in the music world. The following are specially designated for this 66th edition: sza With at least 9 nominations, but also phoebe bridgers without forgetting Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, billie eilish And john batiste,

Grammy Awards 2024: SZA, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste… these are the nominees

Who will emerge as the big winner in the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards? The answer is during the ceremony on February 4, 2024, which will take place across the Atlantic in Los Angeles. While waiting to know the results, discover the nominees for the Grammy Awards, 2024 edition! (Read more)

Many artists have confirmed their participation in the show. Grammy Awards has actually revealed list of artists Who will perform live during this extraordinary event on 4th February. In the program? star billie eilishNotably nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Another female artist who will perform in Los Angeles during this period 66th grammy awards , olivia rodrigo, The singer, who plans to stay in Paris in June, has also been nominated several times this year, most notably for “song of the year“By his blow”vampire,



dua lipaIn the race for song of the year, the rapper also plans to sing on Sunday evening travis scott“Nominated for Best Rap Album with”utopia“, as well as the artist burna boyNominated for four Grammy Awards this year.

we don’t forget luke combsCompeting in the category “Best Country Solo PerformanceNote that there are many other artists to be added to this great list. So, stay tuned to discover more stars expected for the 66th ceremony in Los Angeles on February 4. Grammy Awards ,

Grammy Awards 2024, who will perform live during the ceremony?

billie eilish

dua lipa

olivia rodrigo

travis scott

burna boy

luke combs

,



See you on February 4, 2024 at 11 pm French time live streaming This is the 66th edition of Grammy Awards , The ceremony will also be followed NRJ Hits It will be telecast again on 5 February at 8 pm, then again on Friday 9 February at 8 pm on the same channel.