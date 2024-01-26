This is how the semi-finals of Copa del Rey 2023-24 will be played and there will be double matches.

2024-01-26

This Friday the draw was held to determine the matches of the Copa del Rey semi-finals. The final round of the competition, which will be played in a double match, was added. Majorca against real society And atlético de madrid in front of athletic club ,

Transfer market: Mbappé settles his future and Barcelona situation with Xavi; Ancelotti demands this ‘9’ from Real Madrid

Two exciting semi-finals which will be played over two legs, the first leg is scheduled for the week of 5th February and the return duel is scheduled for the 26th week of the same month.

The first leg will take place in Son Moix and Metropolitano respectively, while the return leg will take place in Anoeta and San Mamés. All this, as the last step before the Grand Final, which will be held on April 6 at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

In just 10 weeks we will know who will be the new champion of this edition of the cup. From what we’ve seen so far athletic That is the team that looks most likely to be on the path to the title real Madrid And Seville,