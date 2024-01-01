Historical News for iOS and Android

These are all the latest news that WhatsApp has included on iOS and Android

WhatsApp will get great news for iOS and Android

Whatsapp messenger There is no doubt that it is one of the best instant messaging applications today. In fact, WhatsApp is the leading app in this field in many regions, mainly in Spain and Latin American countries, and it is becoming increasingly popular in the United States where Apple’s native messaging app continues to dominate.

The latest data from WhatsApp indicates that the application has received 68 million downloads during 2023 In the US, with a 9% increase in base users. Currently, WhatsApp Messenger has overtaken 2.78 billion active users on a global scale.

The great success of WhatsApp lies in Continuous updating of content With new features and improvements that significantly enhance the quality of your user experience. A WhatsApp update in December that added single-view audio messages, music playback when sharing a screen, and artificial intelligence features continues to expand on iOS and Android. Do you want to know what’s new in the January 2024 WhatsApp update?

New WhatsApp update of January 2024

Meta is going to add great new features to WhatsApp during this year 2024 and they are also planning to launch a version of WhatsApp for iPad. but before that happens Historic changes are coming to both iOS and Android,

The EU’s new Digital Markets Law (DMA) will bring major changes not only to the Apple App Store but also to its apps! And one of those changes has to do with the fact that WhatsApp will allow you to chat with Discord, Telegram users And other platforms. Without a doubt, a landmark novelty for messaging apps. Let’s see what else WhatsApp has in store for us!

Compatibility with third-party apps: According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will implement “interoperability” with other platforms to chat with users of other messaging apps.

Customizable Theme: Apart from implementing a new design in its interface, WhatsApp is now also working on new customization themes that will allow users to change the main color of the application. Can you imagine blue or orange WhatsApp?

It is noteworthy that some of these iOS and Android news are in beta stage. These will be gradually introduced into WhatsApp Messenger in the coming weeks Through software updates. So stay tuned to the App Store and Play Store!

news for whatsapp channels

Recently Mark Zuckerberg announced a series of new features that will be coming to WhatsApp Channels and that will improve the way content creators engage with their users.

voice notes: Channel administrators can now share voice notes within their channel, adding a dynamic and personal touch to communications with their followers.

Multiple Administrators: It is now possible to place more administrators on a channel to help channel owners introduce new content to their channels.

Share in Status: Sharing channel content as a status update now has a new look to help users understand that it is a channel update.

Survey: Channel administrators can now create and share polls, collecting opinions, preferences and comments from channel followers.

By the way, remember that from iPadizate we also have our own verified WhatsApp channel where you can know all the news related to the Apple universe and all its devices in addition to many other news from WhatsApp and the rest of the applications. app Store.