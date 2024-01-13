Grand openning! With a goal from Menor Figueroa’s son, Olimpia won its first preseason friendly against Talanga

2024-01-13

Current football champion of Honduras, Olympia played its first preseason game this Saturday and got its first win in 2024 ,

The Lions defeated Union Talanga 4–2 at the Talanga Municipal Stadium, with a goal from Derek Moncada, son of Menor Figueroa.

The 15-year-old started the game and scored his first goal in the white shirt in the 19th minute with a deadly header from a corner cross sent in by Gabriel Araújo.

Other goals were from Kevin Lopez (14′), new gem Canary Martínez (54′), and Edwin Solano (70′). Talanga team scored in the 34th minute and 77th minute.

Troglio’s team achieved its first win of the year and are preparing in excellent form for the start of the Clausura 2023-24. The 37-time Honduran champion will make his debut on Sunday, January 21 against Genesis in Comayagua.