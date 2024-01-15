Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t blame Kourtney Kardashian for launching Poosh… Queen Camilla discovered her Barbie…

14 March 2024

Olivia Rodrigo distributes contraceptive kits and condoms at her concerts in the United States

Olivia Rodrigo is on the front lines against anti-abortion laws in the United States. The singer also distributes emergency contraceptive kits (the morning after pill), as well as condoms, at her concerts.

With the help of the Right By You Association, the singer kept the promise she made to her audience to facilitate access to contraception and for this, she simply took advantage of her concerts! She is counting on her Guts World Tour to “support all women, girls and people who want reproductive health freedom.”

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t blame Kourtney Kardashian for starting Poosh

Queen Camilla discovered her Barbie

Queen Camilla personally received her Barbie during a ceremony for her role with the Women of the World (WOW) Foundation in favor of girls’ and women’s autonomy… and she was very surprised! “You put about fifty years into it,” she laughed when she found her unique copy.

“Since 1959, Barbie’s goal has been to show girls that they have choices. On Barbie’s 65th anniversary, we’re proud to work with incredible global partners, including the WOW Foundation, to inspire a broad movement that changes society’s perspective and supports girls’ dreams. Today, we are honored to celebrate Her Majesty and the WOW Foundation’s commitment to empowering girls,” said Christa Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel.