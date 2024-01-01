Hailee Steinfeld complains to reporter about missing Josh Allen jersey

When the Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 21–14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18, quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, was not in attendance.

While Steinfeld has attended nearly every Bills game home and away this season, he had a very good excuse for not attending the divisional showdown. That same night, Steinfeld was performing at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The awards ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton at 8:00 pm ET. The Bills-Dolphins matchup begins at 8:20 p.m. ET in Miami.

Walking the red carpet before the ceremony begins, Ralphie Aversa of USA TODAY Hailee Steinfeld’s name called. Aversa picked up his Bills jersey and asked, “How are we feeling tonight?” The Oscar-nominated actress responded, “Really good,” and gave a thumbs up.

“Go Bill!” But Steinfeld couldn’t leave without calling him to hold up not Allen’s, but Stefon Diggs’ No. 14 jersey, Aversa said.

“Wrong number, though,” Steinfeld said, clearly wanting to see No. 17 on his shirt.

“I found that spirit at home!” Aversa turned. “I’m superstitious.” Steinfeld then nods and says, “Okay, fine.”

Steinfeld’s film, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” was up for two awards, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Animated Motion Picture, but the Marvel film went home empty-handed.

However, Allen and the Bills did what they needed to do. By defeating the Dolphins, the Bills won the AFC East title for the fourth consecutive year and secured the No. 2 seed.

Hailee Steinfeld Addresses Dating Bills QB Josh Allen for the First Time at Golden Globes



It was quite an eventful red carpet for Steinfeld. While she has been dating Allen since May, Steinfeld has never publicly commented on their relationship.

stop to talk I! News reporter Kelty KnightThe ‘Pitch Perfect’ star finally breaks his silence on his relationship. While Knight tried to address the engagement rumors by pointing to the large ring on her right hand, Steinfeld played it cool.

“I’ve got a cute little doe coming,” said Steinfeld, showing off the shiny bauble. Asked if the ring had any deeper meaning, “No particular reason,” she said. “Plus I thought it was really cute.”

Engagement rings are typically worn on a woman’s left hand, and it would be quite a surprise if Allen had chosen a female deer-shaped ring. Knight then asked, “What about a sporty guy?” To which he replied, “Listen, what isn’t this about? Now let’s go.”

It is unclear whether Steinfeld will participate in the Bills’ upcoming playoff game on Monday, January 15. However, she did not attend the Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, where “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” won best animated feature. So, chances are he’s already in Buffalo for the win-or-go-home matchup.

Steelers-Bills Wild Card Game delayed due to severe winter storm



While the Bills were set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round on Sunday, January 14, Mother Nature had different plans. A major blizzard with lake effect snow struck Erie County and deposited several feet of snow at Highmark Stadium.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced It was reported Saturday that the Steelers-Bills game will be postponed until Monday, January 15 at 4:30 pm ET.

Before moving the game, the Bills asked for help clearing snow at Highmark Stadium. The team posted a recruitment notice offering fans $20 an hour and food in exchange for their labor.

After the delay, Bills issued a second appointment notice. This shift will start at midnight and will be limited to the first 200 shovelers to arrive. “The county and state are authorizing individuals to travel to the stadium to assist with snow removal to ensure the stadium is safe prior to opening to the public on Monday,” the notice said.