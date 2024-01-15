Hailey Baldwin hasn’t noticed time passing!

Hailey Baldwin celebrated her husband Justin Bieber’s birthday by posting a series of photos on Instagram this Friday, March 1.

Justin Bieber celebrates his 30th birthday this Friday 1stera March. His wife Hailey Baldwin celebrated the singer’s birthday with photos on her Instagram account. “30 years old!!!!!!” , It happened so quickly. Words can never describe the beauty of who you are. Happy birthday… my love for life,” she wrote under a series of photos where the lovebirds appear more in love than ever. This is certainly enough to silence their detractors who have been declaring their divorce for several months.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian immediately commented on the post, emphasizing their admiration for the couple. Justin and Hailey Bieber met in 2009. They made their relationship official in January 2016, but separated shortly after before getting back together in June 2018. The two stars got married in Manhattan in September 2018, but the main ceremony (of which Hailey Bieber shared a photo again this Friday) was celebrated a year later in South Carolina.

rest after this advertisement

Two days before his birthday, Justin Bieber was photographed leaving a religious service at the Saban Theater with his wife. Hours before the photos hit the press, the model’s father expressed his concern for the couple. He said, “Christians, please, when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to pray for wisdom, protection, and drawing closer to the Lord.” © Stephen Baldwin on Instagram However, without explaining why the couple needed this special attention… Hailey reported that Bieber would have been “outraged” by the announcement, according to TMZ.