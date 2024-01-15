Javier Sotomayor’s son breaks a record in Spain

Are champion genetics inherited? Because of the issue we will discuss here, this question seems perfect to start our note. son of ace javier sotomayorTries to carve his own path and has left a new personal mark in recent hours.

we refer to jaxier sotomayor, The teenager is 16 years old and lives in Spain, a country where he has gradually set unprecedented sporting records. On Sunday, March 3, another personal lead fell, which is always a good omen.





A new level of action event was held in the city madridIn which it was seen how the young man flew over the rod situated at a height of 2.01 meters. The previous limit was set at 1.99 metres, so a difference of two centimeters meant many hours of hard training.

This information was given by the journalist milan ruzikwho used your profile facebook social network To increase the incidence.

You may be interested in: Champion DNA: Javier Sotomayor’s son will debut in Italy

Following in the footsteps of Javier Sotomayor?

“Very happy for Jaxier (16) who has set a new personal best in the high jump by winning in Madrid. AD Marathon’s Jaxier Sotomayor Gomez poses after winning the men’s high jump at the Madrid Absolute Club Indoor Championships at PC Galleur on March 3, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Congratulations!”he pointed Ruzik,

The post in question was accompanied by an image of her offspring jaxier sotomayorNext to an electronic board showing the altitude crossed.

Jaxier came into the competition with several goals to achieve, which were ultimately accomplished. he reached 1.99 meters Spanish National Championship In the Under-18 category in 2023, they are already history. The vision is set on more demanding objectives and the jumper is immersed in that dream.

Obviously, there is no dearth of comparisons. Many fans express this javier sotomayor At the age of 16 he recorded marks above 2.30 m, but we must remember that we are referring to the unmatched prince of heights, In any case, all that remains is to wait for the progress that the world record holder’s son may or may not develop. Expectations have been put on the table.



