Hailey Bieber chose a trendy look for her wife at the Super Bowl

Justin And hailey bieber The two were seen sitting together in seats marked with their names at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at the 2024 Super Bowl. Hailey opted to effortlessly embrace the mob wife trend, pairing an oversized leopard fur coat (by Saint Laurent) with a white T-shirt and light jeans, her hair obviously longer and darker , The makeup on the side was smoky eyes and very smooth. And shiny lips. What else can we expect from the founder of Road Beauty?

Justin Bieber, on the other hand, wore a silky marine serre button-down shirt, jeans and a backwards black cap. For once, her look didn’t give off a “Sunday best girlfriend, effortless boyfriend” vibe. But at the moment the presence of pots of mustard and ketchup in front of them has no meaning.

Of course, it wasn’t just their outfits that didn’t match. According to a video shared by the NFL’s TikTok account, Justin and Hailey Bieber were captured sharing the tender moment in 4k, set to the viral song “Little Life.”

Justin Bieber’s appearance in the stands caused many disappointments as his fans believed rumors that the singer was going to perform with Usher during the Super Bowl halftime show.

