Hailey Bieber confirms the return of this ’90s hairstyle

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 52 Views

Published March 22, 2024 at 10:56 am.

Hailey Bieber confirms the return of this '90s hairstyle

Hailey Bieber confirms the return of this ’90s hairstyle – ©Taylor Hill/Getty Images

During a campaign for sportswear brand Fila, the It Girl appeared with two of the most fashionable hair trends of the moment: the bob and the bouffant blow-dry.

Hailey Bieber is ahead on every front. In addition to being the head of one of the most popular beauty brands of the moment, Justin Bieber’s wife has a series of advertising contracts with houses, each more prestigious than the last. Again this year, sportswear brand Fila called on the 27-year-old to represent their new collection. It was also on his Instagram account that we were able to see the first photos from the shoot. Sporting a logo bra, bombers, tennis skirt and a racket in hand, the young lady also sported an ultra-trendy hairstyle heavily inspired by the 90s.

Discover the boxes by ELLE: The ELLE editorial team brings you favorite selections in limited edition boxes; + 300€ worth of products for only 49€! Pre-order the next box in collaboration with Aloe and John now.

Bouffant Square

Last January, Hailey Bieber revealed her new haircut to her fans: a sleek bob that stopped just below her jaw. While her hair has grown out a bit, the star has opted for a volume-filled style this time, reminiscent of the girly look that was prevalent in the 90s. Side parting, voluminous roots and XXL curls, this styled retro hair is also a great alternative to the “mob wife” trend that is sweeping both fashion and beauty. This is proof that the bob is a versatile hairstyle that can be worn in many ways.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“She knows how her father would react”: Kanye West’s girlfriend Bianca Sensori avoids presentations in Australia with her father

The relationship between Kanye West and Bianca Sensori is not on the radar of the ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved