Hailey Bieber confirms the return of this ’90s hairstyle

During a campaign for sportswear brand Fila, the It Girl appeared with two of the most fashionable hair trends of the moment: the bob and the bouffant blow-dry.

Hailey Bieber is ahead on every front. In addition to being the head of one of the most popular beauty brands of the moment, Justin Bieber’s wife has a series of advertising contracts with houses, each more prestigious than the last. Again this year, sportswear brand Fila called on the 27-year-old to represent their new collection. It was also on his Instagram account that we were able to see the first photos from the shoot. Sporting a logo bra, bombers, tennis skirt and a racket in hand, the young lady also sported an ultra-trendy hairstyle heavily inspired by the 90s.

Bouffant Square

Last January, Hailey Bieber revealed her new haircut to her fans: a sleek bob that stopped just below her jaw. While her hair has grown out a bit, the star has opted for a volume-filled style this time, reminiscent of the girly look that was prevalent in the 90s. Side parting, voluminous roots and XXL curls, this styled retro hair is also a great alternative to the “mob wife” trend that is sweeping both fashion and beauty. This is proof that the bob is a versatile hairstyle that can be worn in many ways.