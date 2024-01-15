Hailey Bieber, Emma Stone, Emily Ratajkowski… red shoes are this season’s biggest trend

Red shoes are becoming the essential trend of this season. They are the ideal accessory to add a touch of cheer to our winter outfits. And celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Emma Stone, and Emily Ratajkowski are showing us how to incorporate them into our outfits with style. A tip for quick copying!

In a dressier or sportier version

Red shoes are ideal for evoking a look that’s a little bit classic. Hailey Bieber and Emma Stone understand this very well. The social media star was recently seen wearing a trench coat and a pair of vibrant red loafers with jeans. Emma Stone also fell in love with a pair of red leather moccasins. The shoes which she teamed with a light gray sweater and navy blue pants. Emily Ratajkowski decided to embrace the red shoe trend in a sporty way. At PUMA’s Fall 2024 show, she opted for a black monochrome look with micro shorts and a long black track jacket equipped with a zipper. To brighten things up, she simply added red Puma sneakers.